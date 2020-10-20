Justice Salisu Adesola Sidiq has been tapped by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to head a judicial panel of inquiry on the atrocities of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad(FSARS).

Akeredolu announced members of the eight-man panel on Monday night.

He said Mr. Lanre Amuda will serve as Secretary

Akeredolu said the panel was set up, in consonance with the decision taken at the last virtual National Executive Council meeting on 16 October.

According to a statement, Mrs. Banke Oloba and Ifeanyi Odili, will represent civil society groups on the panel..

Mr. Samuel Adetuyi, a retired Commissioner of Police, will represent the police.

Mr. Oluyemi Fasipe was announced as a representative of the youths.

Other members are Mr. Leo Ologun, office of Attorney-General and Mr Sunday Oyewole, National Human Rights Commission

The terms of reference of the panel are:

* to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra- judicial killings by the police in Ondo State;

* to evaluate evidence and draw conclusion on validity of complains

* to recommend compensation and other remedial measures; and

* to carry out any other assignment that may be deemed necessary pursuant to this purpose.

The panel has six months to conclude its assignment and submit its report.