By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The United States has shutdown its Consulate General in Lagos as #EndSARS protest turns violence in the State.

A statement from the US Embassy in Nigeria said the Lagos Consulate General Office would remain shut today and and Wednesday.

According to the US Embassy, multiple demonstrations were ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

“Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20.

“Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow,” it said.

The Embassy said it would continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories.

“Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests.

“Actions To Take: Avoid the areas of the demonstration(s), exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, keep a low profile, be aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates, review the Travel Advisory for Nigeria,” it added.