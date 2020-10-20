By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bayern Munich has confirmed that attacker Serge Gnabry has tested positive for COVID-19. The player would be left out of action as they begin their Champions League title defense against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Gnabry’s absence would be felt by the German club no doubt as he was pivotal to their success in the competition last season. He would have been an instrument to break Atleti’s solid backline in the match at the Allianz Arena.

In a statement published by Bayern Munich, the player is in good health and self-isolating already.

“Serge Gnabry has tested positive for COVID-19, but the Bayern attacker is otherwise in good health and is self-isolating at home,” it said.

