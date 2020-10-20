By Taiwo Okanlawon

The eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and Nigerian musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti has announced the death of the chief sound engineer of Afrika Shrine Osy Denobis.

The 57-year-old four-time Grammy nominee announced the passage of Denobis in a tweet on Monday.

“It is with GREAT shock we received the news of the passing of our Chief sound engineer Mr Osy Denobis,” he wrote.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and we pray our Creator give them the strength at this time to bear this great loss. RIP Chief Osy,” he added.

