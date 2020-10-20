By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana better known as Falz has told the government that the #EndSARS protests won’t stop until all their demands have been met.

He however appealed to all the protesters to stay at home and respect the curfew declared by the Lagos State government on Tuesday.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, earlier on Tuesday, declared a 24-hour curfew in the State starting from 4 pm, 20th October 2020.

The governor lamented that the #EndSARS protest against police brutality has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well being of the society, adding that he has watched with shock how what began as a peaceful protest has degenerated with criminals and miscreants now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on Lagos state.

Reacting to the government declaration, Falz in a statement on his Twitter handle, accompanied with a video post, agreed with the government that it was better to respect the curfew than for more protesters to lose their lives.

He however argued that the original protesters have remained peaceful and accused the government of introducing the criminal elements into the protest to discredit the calls by the protesters.

He said the leaders are exhibiting signs of a failed government but they will continue to make their demands known until the government responds.

He wrote: “In the light of all the thuggery we’ve seen, and the curfew imposed in Lagos state, it is important that we all stay safe rather than lose more lives.

We are still adamant about our demands and this is just HALF TIME!! We shall be back once the curfew is lifted

#EndSars.

Please Lagos, let’s stay home and be law abiding. They are desperate to have something on us but they will NEVER succeed. This movement is bigger than all of us! #EndSARS

“This is by no means the end.”

