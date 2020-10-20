Policemen and soldiers out to enforce a 24 hour curfew at Lekki Toll Gate shot at #EndSARS protesters Tuesday night.

The shooting led to the dispersal of the protesters, who had remained at the Plaza, hours after the curfew went into force.

Video clips from the scene, showed some protesters on the floor, hit by bullets.

Staccato of gunshots can also be heard from a video, as the protesters ran for their lives.

The protesters had defied the curfew imposed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed at about noon today.

Earlier before the shooting spree, some officials came to remove the CCTV cameras at the gate.

The aim is now clear: to avoid any evidence that may be used against the police or army.

Watch the videos:

Protesters disperse as gunshots rock Lekki Toll Gate #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/SCmBYkxtSA — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) October 20, 2020