Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appealed for calm over the poor condition of the federal roads, especially in the Sango area of the State.

He also assured that his administration would do everything humanly possible, not only to fix the roads in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, but to also ensure that the people enjoy “better life”.

Abiodun gave the assurance on the heels of the growing agitations for the reconstruction of Lagos- Ota- Abeokuta; Ota- Idiroko and Sango-Joju roads in the industrial town of Ota by the EndSARS protesters.

In his plea, the Governor, stressed that his administration has already carried out palliative works on the Ota-Idiroko road, while plans were in top gear to do the same on the Sango-Joju Road, where more materials and equipment would be delivered this week.

Gov Abiodun disclosed that the Sango-Joju Road had last week been approved by the Tenders Board, and is now awaiting award and ratification by the State Executive Council.

This plea was contained in a personal message circulated online via the verified page of the Governor.

In his message, Governor Abiodun said he understood the plight of the people, adding that he would not allow any security agency to stifle the voices of demonstrators who are simply exercising their fundamental right of association, assembly and peaceful protests.

The Governor recalled that the Ogun and Lagos State Governments had earlier requested the ceding of the federal roads from the Federal Government for full reconstruction.

He, however, disclosed that there has not been a positive response yet from the Federal Government, making it impossible to bring a permanent solution to the roads, even as the Ogun State Government continues to carry out palliative works pending the approval.

Recall that the first road projects that Gov. Abiodun’s administration embarked on were located in Ota: Osi Ikola-Navy and AIT/Raypower roads where demonstrations are ongoing.

Governor Abiodun pleaded with the people to exercise patience while the State Government intensifies efforts to take over the road and immediately begin immediate reconstruction.

He also urged the demonstrators to carry out their protest peacefully, and not allow enemies of the state to hijack their non-violent demonstrations.