Ayodele Dele-Giwa and her father, Dele Giwa

Ayodele Dele-Giwa, the daughter of slain Nigerian journalist, editor and founder of Newswatch magazine, Dele Giwa has said her father would be proud of the #EndSARS protests being stagged by Nigerian youths.

In a tweet thread on Twitter, Ayodele wrote that she was sure her father would have come out to protest if he were alive on this day.

Dele Giwa was killed by a mail bomb in his Lagos home on 19 October 1986. The assassination occurred two days after he had been interviewed by the State Security Service (SSS) officials.