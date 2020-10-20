Ayodele Dele-Giwa, the daughter of slain Nigerian journalist, editor and founder of Newswatch magazine, Dele Giwa has said her father would be proud of the #EndSARS protests being stagged by Nigerian youths.

In a tweet thread on Twitter, Ayodele wrote that she was sure her father would have come out to protest if he were alive on this day.

See her tweets below.

I was 1 when he died, so all I know are stories from family and pictures. But one thing I am sure of: he would be so proud of what the “lazy” Nigerian youth have been doing over the past 11 days. He would have been 73 this year, & he would have come out to protest with the youth. pic.twitter.com/6JPIZ5zsGE — Ayodele Dele-Giwa (@ayodele_dg) October 19, 2020

It’s what he fought for. 34 years later, we are still fighting. But it will be different this time. Things will change. Our eyes have opened WELLA. E go shock them. RIP Daddy (struggle to say it sometimes). Wish I knew you for myself. — Ayodele Dele-Giwa (@ayodele_dg) October 19, 2020

Dele Giwa was killed by a mail bomb in his Lagos home on 19 October 1986. The assassination occurred two days after he had been interviewed by the State Security Service (SSS) officials.