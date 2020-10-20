Michael Adeshina

Governor Seyi Makinde in his broadcast speech on Tuesday afternoon directed that all schools in Ibadan, should be closed from tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 for the rest of this week.

The governor said the decision was as a result of the unrest in Oyo state, especially in the Ibadan metropolis due to the ongoing #EndSARS protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

The governor noted that the schools’ closure will be reviewed on Friday, October 23rd, 2020, after which further directives will be given.

The governor who acknowledged that thugs and hoodlums have taken advantage of the ongoing protests to perpetrate uncivil acts and harass citizens who are going about their day-to-day activities said he has directed the immediate deployment of the members of Operation Burst to various hotspots in Ibadan to arrest the situation and restore normalcy.

He added that the operatives of Operation Burst will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest while they also prevent hoodlums from hijacking peaceful protests in Oyo state.

He maintained that his administration remains committed to the process of meeting the demands of these protesters with the claim that the Director of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice, Oyo State, has withdrawn cases against End SARS protesters, and those in custody have been released.