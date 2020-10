By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command says it is fully ready to enforce the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It vowed to resist every form of anarchy which the #EndSARS protest has brought upon Lagos after hoodlums hijacked the protest.

Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday imposed 24-hour curfew on the state beginning from 4.00pm today.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi said due to the new development of violent attacks on police officers and men and formations, including innocent Nigerians in Lagos State, and the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government with effect from 4pm of today 20th October, 2020, the Lagos State Police Command wished to inform the general public that henceforth no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, was permitted within Lagos State.

The command said all security agencies had deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

“In the same vein, the command regrets to confirm the setting ablaze of Orile Police State today at about 10am, where some of our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead.

“Its crystal clear that the EndSARS protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police command will resist such state of anarchy, unrest and brouhaha with all powers within the ambit of the law,” it said.

The statement said while the command was resolute in sustenance of human rights and democratic tenets, the general public was hereby warned to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command would resist such in totality.