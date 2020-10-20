By Jethro Ibileke

Hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protest, on Tuesday broke into the warehouse of Nigerian Customs Service warehouse in Benin, Edo state.

This is coming barely 24 hours after hoodlums broke into the Oko Correctional Centre located on Airport Road, and the Minimum Correctional Centre (White House), on Sepale Road, where they allegedly set free almost 2000 inmates.

Reports had it that the hoodlums broke into the warehouse located in Ikpoba Hill area on Tuesday evening, and carted away several items, including food stuffs and other valuables.

It was further gathered that when residents of the area heard of the attack on the warehouse, they also rushed to the place to have their share of the loot.

It is pertinent to note that the hoodlums were not deterred by the 24-hour curfew imposed by Edo state government from carrying out their nefarious activities.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwanbuzor could not be reached for comment as several calls put across to his cell phone were not answered.