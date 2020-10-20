Nigerian celebrities have called out President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, referring to them as ‘murderers’ after peaceful protesters are being shot at by the military at the Lekki toll gate holdout for the #EndSars protest.

According to reports, people were killed and several sustained injuries from gunshots after the security cameras and street lights were put out at the scene.

This is coming after a curfew was imposed by the Lagos State Government starting from 4 pm but was later moved to 9 pm today.

However, the protesters were still at the venue of the protests before security operatives stormed the place and open fire on them.

In one video seen online, a protester who was reportedly shot in the leg was being treated by protesters after bullets were removed.

All we want is a better Nigeria. If you don’t want that, you are an enemy of Nigeria! #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria #EndSars — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) October 20, 2020

They are shooting at the peaceful protesters at Lekki toll. Please help 😢😢😢😢😢😢 #EndSars — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) October 20, 2020

People are dying already!!! Peaceful and unarmed protesters at Lekki phase toll gate. Please retweet #EndSARS — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) October 20, 2020

It is today I truly understood it.. I have to be prepared to die!! They are ready to kill.. so to change them you have to be prepared to die #CrimesAgainstHumanity #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 20, 2020

Today is actually the worst, how can you turn off the light and shoot at people who are not robbing you, not stealing from you, not killing you, all they want is to stop you from killing them #EndSARS — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 20, 2020

Killing civilians to prove your point or ours??! ! Make it make sense!!’ Failed Nigerian government!!! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #StopKillingUs 💔💔💔 — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) October 20, 2020

Unarmed protesters bearing the National flag, singing the national anthem gunned down by the very people assigned to protect them. 💔. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/Qffv9cxu1p — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) October 20, 2020

Now we know why they took out all the CCTV cameras! And the militery are now shooting at people at the Tollgate! Useless Failed Government! #FailedGovernmentInNigeria #FailedLeadershipInNigeria #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria pic.twitter.com/t52V3cgFHd — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) October 20, 2020

The military were not sent to disperse the crowd in Lekki, They were sent to eliminate them. Pray for Nigeria💔 #Genocide #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW — Dr Toolz #EndSWAT (@toolzdeyforyou) October 20, 2020

These bastards removed the CCTV cameras, switched off the lights at Lekki Toll Gate & waited till its dark to start shooting at peaceful protesters. They forgot there is internet and Instagram live to capture their atrocities. Sanwo Olu, Tinubu, Buhari. God will punish you ALL… — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 20, 2020

Sanwoolu smiled and asked for youth representatives on #EndSARS . What a joke. Next time he asks for representatives for his fake panel, tell him the army shot the people we selected. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 20, 2020

We need the Governor that actually runs his/her Goverment. 2023 is fast approaching, even if they post Babajide Sanwoolu inside my eyes, I will never support him in this Lagos.

I hope Lagosians don’t suddenly have amnesia before then. REAL PEOPLE DIED! — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) October 20, 2020