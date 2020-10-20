Sanwo-Olu with Buhari in Abuja

Nigerian celebrities have called out President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, referring to them as ‘murderers’ after peaceful protesters are being shot at by the military at the Lekki toll gate holdout for the #EndSars protest.

According to reports, people were killed and several sustained injuries from gunshots after the security cameras and street lights were put out at the scene.

This is coming after a curfew was imposed by the Lagos State Government starting from 4 pm but was later moved to 9 pm today.

However, the protesters were still at the venue of the protests before security operatives stormed the place and open fire on them.

In one video seen online, a protester who was reportedly shot in the leg was being treated by protesters after bullets were removed.

 