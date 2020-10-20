By Jethro Ibileke

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to break his silence over the ongoing #EndSARS protest that has engulfed the entire nation like wild fire.

It urged Buhari to stop keeping Nigerians waiting any further, noting that the nation is sitting on a time bomb.

The NUJ in a statement titled “The #EndSARS protest: Speak up now, Mr. President,” issued on Tuesday by its National Secretary, Shaibu Usman Leman, described Buhari’s continued silence as alarming.

The Union also called for the immediate end to all acts of impunity against journalists by the Inspector-General of Police.

Full text of the statement reads:

“Nigeria Union of Journalists is alarmed by the continued silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the #EndSARS protest that have engulfed the country.

“Nigerians, mainly the youths, are protesting against police brutality that had characterized the operations of the dreaded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police. The disbanded Sars was legendary in its abuse of human rights.

“Although the Inspector-General of Police quickly disbanded SARS and substituted it with the Special Weapons Attack Team (SWAT), the protesters were not impressed. To them, the haste with which SWAT was set up was a gimmick to thwart the agitation for the complete reform of the police.

“We equally call on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately end all acts of impunity against journalists. Specifically, we call for the unconditional release of Tom Oga Uhia, Publisher of Power Steering Magazine.

“Tom Oga has been detained since last week on the orders of Minister of State for Power, Godwin Jeddy Agba, for allegedly defaming him. Since the police are unable to take him to court all this while, his continued detention further exposes the decay and impunity in the police.

“We agree that the proper measures in addressing the grievances of the protesters have have not been taken and we suggest that the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari should come out and address Nigerians with a clear strategy on how to trace these grievances.

“Certainly, Mr. President has not lost his voice! Nigerians are waiting as the nation sits on a time bomb.”