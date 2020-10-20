Chelsea will give goalkeeper Édouard Mendy every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Sevilla. The goalkeeper returned from injury earlier than expected.

Mendy picked up an elbow injury on international duty and was initially predicted to miss around two weeks of action. He sat out Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Southampton but has since returned to training ahead of schedule.

Lampard has been unimpressed with his alternatives this season, with both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero failing to cover themselves in glory. It was the former who started against Southampton and again hit the headlines for his role in the Saints’ calamitous second goal.

A poor back pass from Kurt Zouma forced Arrizabalaga to make a rushed decision on a clearance, and he ultimately pulled out of the challenge and gifted Che Adams with a goal.

The Blues have now conceded 63 goals in just 43 games under Lampard.