Chelsea have named retired goalkeeper Petr Cech in their 25-man Premier League squad. This is as he remains the club’s technical and performance advisor and is not under a playing contract.

Cech hung his gloves after the 2018/19 season.

Throughout his career, the goalie won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and Europa League while he was at Stamford Bridge.

His last years were spent at neighborhood rivals Arsenal, whom he made 110 Premier League appearances for.

But Cech immediately returned to west London after retiring, becoming a member of Chelsea’s backroom staff.

After Thibaut Courtois who replaced Cech departed from Chelsea, there’s been a sharp decline in the standard of goalkeeping at Chelsea.

Club-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga has not lived up to expectations while backup goalkeeper, Willy Caballero hasn’t fared much better when given an opportunity to shine.

To redress the balance, Chelsea opted to bring in Edouard Mendy from Rennes over the summer; the very same move that Cech made back in 2004.

Senegal international Mendy is certain to become the club’s number one goalkeeper – for the foreseeable future at least but Chelsea have decided to name Cech as their fourth goalkeeping option.