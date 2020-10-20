By Akin Kuponiyi
Hoodlums torched the Orile-Iganmu Divisional Police Station on Lagos-Badagry Expressway Tuesday as the #EndSARS protests continued today.
Police assets in Ekiti and Edo states have similarly been burnt.
Protesters in Benin aided a jail break by over 2000 inmates.
The Lagos State government, to arrest the anarchy on the streets, today announced a 24 hour curfew effective from 4pm today.
Criminality has set in and responsible Government will watch things go haywire. ENDSARS protesters, time up!