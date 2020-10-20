By Akin Kuponiyi

Hoodlums torched the Orile-Iganmu Divisional Police Station on Lagos-Badagry Expressway Tuesday as the #EndSARS protests continued today.

Police assets in Ekiti and Edo states have similarly been burnt.

Protesters in Benin aided a jail break by over 2000 inmates.

The Lagos State government, to arrest the anarchy on the streets, today announced a 24 hour curfew effective from 4pm today.