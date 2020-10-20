The Lagos State Government on 20th of October 2020 has imposed a 24-hour curfew in all parts of the state starting from 4 pm today.

This is coming after the state government noticed the unpleasant events that occurred on Monday following the degeneration of the #EndSARS protests.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets.”