By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Government has extended the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state over #EndSARS violent protest indefinitely.

The government in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media & Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, affirmed that everyone is expected to remain indoor.

Osagie disclosed that “security agencies have been deployed to the streets to ensure full compliance and anyone found contravening the directive will be dealt with according to the law.”

He added: “Parents and guardians are urged to restrain their children, youths and wards from flouting the order, as security agencies will not spare any errant individual.

“The curfew was imposed yesterday when the #ENDSARS protests turned violent, leading to two jailbreaks and the burning of at least five police stations within the Benin metropolis as well as various degrees of public disturbances in other major cities across the state.

“The authorities are yet to confirm the total number of inmates released to the streets, as investigations are still ongoing, which necessitate the shutdown in the state.

“The government is committed to maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property in the state, and urges Edo citizens and residents to obey the directives for the collective good of all.”