By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Former United States presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters.
Clinton tweeted after Nigerian security officers shot at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate Plaza on Tuesday night.
Many people are reportedly injured while unconfirmed report said some protesters have died.
Clinton, in a tweet said she was calling on Buhari and the Nigerian army to stop killing #EndSARS protesters.
“I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. StopNigeriaGovernment,” she tweeted.
Policemen and soldiers out to enforce a 24-hour curfew at Lekki Toll Gate had shot at #EndSARS protesters Tuesday night.
The shooting led to the dispersal of some of the protesters, who had remained at the Plaza, hours after the curfew went into force.
Staccato of gunshots can be heard from a video, as some of the protesters ran for their lives.
