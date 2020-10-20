Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against deploying maximum force to disperse #EndSARS protesters staging peaceful protests across the country.
The Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in a tweet on Tuesday stated the use of force would only aggravate the situation.
He expressed sadness over loss of lives in several states during the protests as a result of infiltration by hoodlums and thugs.
Atiku said: “My appeal to the government of @MBuhari is that he must not succumb to the temptation to use further maximum force on #EndSARS protesters.
I am saddened by the loss of lives following the infiltration of hoodlums in the #EndSARS peaceful protests.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 20, 2020
When government shows that it cares, the citizens will fare well. Now is the time to apply reason, rather than brute force.
And on that basis, I urge @MBuhari to talk to the nation, and particularly the youth of Nigeria.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 20, 2020
