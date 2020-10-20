By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Aisha Yesufu, a Nigerian activist and the co-convener of the ”Bring Back Our Girls” movement, on Tuesday commended youths who came out for the #EndSARS protest in Abuja despite the chaos.

PM NEWS notes that some hoodlums disrupted the peaceful protest in Apo, Abuja. They burnt more than 50 cars in that area.

On Twitter today, Aisha is in awe of the #EndSARS protesters who came out today despite the other day’s chaos.

She wrote; ”Dear Abuja #EndSARS protesters! You guys are amazing! You still came out today in spite of yesterdays numerous attacks on several fronts. I am in awe!

”You have done great. Time to withdraw today to return with full force.

