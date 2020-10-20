Adamu Garba (left), Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (right)

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has followed through with his threat to sue Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey for supporting the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

A video of Adamu addressing newsmen after filing a petition against Jack Dorsey has surfaced online.

In the petition, the former presidential aspirant asked Jack Dorsey to pay $1 billion (approximately N380 billion) to the Nigerian government for meddling and instigating chaos.

Watch the video below

