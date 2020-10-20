By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has followed through with his threat to sue Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey for supporting the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

A video of Adamu addressing newsmen after filing a petition against Jack Dorsey has surfaced online.

In the petition, the former presidential aspirant asked Jack Dorsey to pay $1 billion (approximately N380 billion) to the Nigerian government for meddling and instigating chaos.

Watch the video below

#WATCH: Adamu Garba submits petition against Twitter's Jack Dorsey, asks him to pay $1bn to the Nigerian government for supporting #EndSARS movement pic.twitter.com/LuMtB8VwQI — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) October 20, 2020