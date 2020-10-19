Zamfara Government has promoted over 6,000 teachers as part of efforts to boost teaching and learning, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar Maradun, has said.

Maradun in Gusau on Monday said that the teachers had spent over 10 years without promotion.

The chairman said that the teachers were promoted based on the instructions of Gov. Bello Matawalle, and were all paid their accumulated promotion arrears.

Maradun also said that the state government, had from May 2019 to date, constructed and renovated over 1,000 new classrooms, offices and toilets in schools across the state

“When Governor Matawalle assumed office, he promised to give priority to education, in fact, he declared a state of emergency on the education sector.

“Matawalle expressed concern on the number of out-of-school children in the state and adopted measures to improve the standard of education in the state.

“This administration inherited a debt of multi billion naira counterpart funding from the past administration.

“Few months after his inauguration, Governor Matawalle paid the counterparts funding for 2017 and 2018 grants to the federal government.

“In 2019 we paid N2.5 billion for 2017 and 2018, and we got a grant of N5.5 billion.

“As I am speaking to you, we have paid our 2019 and 2020 counterpart funding. Zamfara is at now among the only four states in the country that paid for the 2020 grant”, he added.

The SUBEB chairman explained that the grants received from the federal government helped the state to achieve a lot in the provision of teaching and learning facilities in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools across the state.

Maradun commended the foresight of the governor and his political will to transform the education sector in the state.