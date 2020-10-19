Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, said she didn’t join the ongoing protest against police brutality to appease critics.

The Nigerian disc jockey and producer noted that her action was only done to make her unborn children proud that she participated in the move by Nigerian youths to reposition the country for greatness.

“On Friday I went to protest not to please people but because I need to tell my children that I was part of history,” Cuppy stated.

She added that: “Lazy Nigerian Youth are changing this country for generations to come and as a 27-year-old, I couldn’t be prouder… An experience I will NEVER forget!.”

See her photos at the protest below: