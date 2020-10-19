Authorities on Monday announced that rescuers in Vietnam found the bodies of 22 soldiers buried by landslides.

The landslides began in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Tri at around 1.00 a.m. on Sunday (1800GMT Saturday).

Vietnam’s Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said the trapped 22 soldiers are stationed in the area under mud and stone.

The soldiers had been evaluating landslide risks in the area.

Central parts of the country have been overwhelmed by heavy rains for two weeks as three storms battered the central coast.

According to a report from the steering committee, at least 90 people have lost their lives due to the storms while 34 more are still missing across the country’s central provinces.

The report said Torrential downpours have also flooded nearly 200,000 houses, 300 schools and 176kilometres of roads in the region.

Earlier, 13 rescue workers were buried in a landslide while trying to access 30 people stuck after another landslide at a hydropower plant.