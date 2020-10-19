US President Trump is optimistic that he would win the 3 November election and told campaign staff to work their ‘asses off”.

According to a report by New York Post, Trump said this Monday in a rouse-the-troops phone call, in which he also blasted America’s infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci as a disaster.

“People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Trump said as he also announced he is increasing his rallies to five a day.

“People are tired of COVID,” Trump said. “People are saying, ‘Whatever, just leave us alone.’ They’re tired of it. CNN will play it all day long — that’s the only way they think they can win,” he went on.

“People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, these people that have gotten it wrong. Fauci is a nice guy,” Trump said, calling the 79-year-old physician and researcher “a wonderful sage” who has “been here for 500 years.”

Trump indicated he wanted to fire the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases but couldn’t because of potential public outrage.

“Every time he goes on television there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him. Fauci’s a disaster. If I’d listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” Trump said.

Trump admitted that he wasn’t feeling so optimistic about his re-election chances while he was in the hospital with the coronavirus earlier this month and told his campaign staff to “work your asses off.”