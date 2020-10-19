By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Sinclair Timmy popularly called Trikytee has bagged another endorsement deal as a brand ambassador with twhdorg (Trade with Henry Dennis).

TWHD is another finance firm where people are trained to invest in the financial market, make money trading the Forex and Stock market.

Trikytee announced his new deal via his Instagram account, saying he is super excited to announce the new deal. He said he is glad to be a part of the TWHD team.

“I am glad to be a part of the TWHD family, where learning to invest and trade the financial market is made easy.

“Everyone deserves to be financially free and we will get to work as soon as we are free from #PoliceBrutality,” he wrote.