Nigerian rapper, singer-songwriter and social activist Ruggedman is not convinced that the jail break that took place today at the White House Correction Centre, Sapele road, Benin City wasn’t planned.

The media personality wondered where wardens and prison security were when the prisoners were breaking out of the federal prison in the state.

“RUGGEDMAN How can prisoners just escape like that? Were are the wardens and prison security? Haba!!! #DontMakeMattersWorse #Dotherightthing, #EndBadGovernmentinNIGERIA #EndSARS #”

“How can prisoners just escape like that? Where are the wardens and prison security?

Haba!!! #DontMakeMattersWorse #Dotherightthing #EndBadGovernmentinNIGERIA #EndSARS #

— RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) October 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, prisoners were seen scaling the fence after being freed by hoodlums, who hijacked the ongoing #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria.