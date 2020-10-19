By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has set tongues wagging after she flaunted the extravagant gifts she received from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The new mum got a luxury car gift and also a 24 million Naira wrist watch from her husband Ned Nwoko as a birthday gift on October 10.

Regina shared videos of her getting into the new car captioned the videos, “Meet my four-wheel plane…. Also a birthday present from hubby along side my 24million Naira watch….. love you baby u are so extra @princenednwoko. Ps: I need to show off. it’s mine !”

The couple have faced numerous criticisms due to the huge age gap between them.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Instagram again Regina penned a message seemingly directed to her critics which reads;

“I say I’m counting my money….I can’t hear you #endsars #endpolicebrutality”