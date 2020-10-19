Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has set tongues wagging after she flaunted the extravagant gifts she received from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The new mum got a luxury car gift and also a 24 million Naira wrist watch from her husband Ned Nwoko as a birthday gift on October 10.

Regina shared videos of her getting into the new car captioned the videos, “Meet my four-wheel plane…. Also a birthday present from hubby along side my 24million Naira watch….. love you baby u are so extra @princenednwoko. Ps: I need to show off. it’s mine !”

Meet my four wheel plane….. Also a birthday present from hubby along side my 24million Naira watch….. love you baby ❤️❤️ u are so extra 🙈🙈 @princenednwoko Ps: I need to show off 🤣 it’s mine !

The couple have faced numerous criticisms due to the huge age gap between them.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Instagram again Regina penned a message seemingly directed to her critics which reads;

“I say I’m counting my money….I can’t hear you #endsars #endpolicebrutality”

I say I’m counting my money….I can’t hear you 🤷‍♀️ #endsars #endpolicebrutality Skin : @blemivivskincare

