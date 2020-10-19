By Preye Campbell

Super Eagles star, Paul Onuachu is now the top scorer in the Belgian First Division A after scoring in Genk’s 2-1 defeat of Sporting Charleroi.

Onuachu opened the scoring for Genk at the Luminus Arena on Sunday with his eighth goal of the season on his eighth league outing.

He gave Genk the lead in the 25th minute before Charleroi- the former home of Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen- drew level through a Saido Berahino effort.

Joakim Maehle handed Genk their third win in the Belgian top-flight this season.

Onuachu played the duration, but he received a yellow card in the 82nd minute while another Super Eagles player in Cyriel Dessers watched on as an unused substitute.

Both Onuachu and Dessers featured in the Nigeria team that played against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria.

Onuachu is now one goal away from equalling his league tally of nine goals in 22 matches last season.