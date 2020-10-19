By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Monday called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his silence on the recent nationwide #EndSARS protests and chaos.

He made the call on Twitter while comparing the present administration with that of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

According to him, President Buhari has performed worse than Jonathan, therefore he should resign from office.

”President Buhari was very vocal during the previous Govt. He called for Goodluck’s resignation on the basis of poor performance.

”Today Buhari’s performance is worse than that of Jonathan. We put our hopes in him & he failed us. I call for Buhari’s resignation. #ENDBADGOVERNANCE” he tweeted