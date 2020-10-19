By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerians have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms, to express shock at the jail break in Edo State, Benin City, Nigeria.

This comes after prisoners were seen scaling the White House Prison fence and coming out through the gate, in Sapele road area of the ancient city.

Reports making the rounds suggest that hoodlums or #ENDSARS protesters were responsible for their release. Nigerians think this is an inside connivance on the part of prison officials, as an effort for the government to release military men to restore order in the country and stop the protest forcefully.

So basically the Nigerian Government re-enacted Prison Break? — Peng Man (@pengmanmodel) October 19, 2020

One is even carrying travelling bag. You go lodge for prison? #EndSARS — Online Protester #ENDSARS (@onIineprotester) October 19, 2020

As someone who lived eight days in prison as an inmate during an undercover investigation, I can tell you that it is NOT possible for unarmed protesters or hoodlums to break into a prison in Edo State or elsewhere and set inmates free. Ko possible, sir.

1/2#EndSARS — ‘Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) October 19, 2020

No largescale jailbreak can succeed without: (i) the active connivance of prison insiders, (ii) the tacit support of prison security or (iii) the disguised involvement of prison authorities. When you’re ready to tell us the truth — or if you ever will — we’ll be here, waiting. — ‘Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) October 19, 2020

The government is gonna bring out the military and apply curfew and take over. That’s been their plan and it’s working because i still don’t understand how normal civilians can break into secured prison and free convicted prisoners. #EndSARS — MOELOGO (@moelogo) October 19, 2020

Protesters couldn’t access Akwusu station but its it’s a whole Federal Prison, they infiltrated. You people should take it easy with your lies sha #EndSARS — Toluwalope (@Toluulope) October 19, 2020

I never go prison before but in movies, prisoners wear uniforms but all the clips I’ve seen of the Benin prison break, the ‘prisoners’ were on jeans, polo shirts, some even had necklace on. I’m not saying it’s planned but na so White House prisoners for Edo State dey ‘chill.’? — E (@iamOkon) October 19, 2020

You were in prison for more than two years and you dey wear arsenal jersey of last season #EndSARS — Online Protester #ENDSARS (@onIineprotester) October 19, 2020

So you mean to tell me protesters without weapons broke into a maximum security prison that’s heavily guarded with armed policemen and big walls and freed prisoners without anything happening? #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/bvg60jp5YC — Chemical Brother (@chemicalbrodar) October 19, 2020

A prisoner escaped in Benin today and said he’s been in prison since 2014 but he’s wearing this seasons Arsenal jersey #EndSARS — NOT THE FATHER (@HelloSemiloore) October 19, 2020

Money Heist in Abuja

Prison Break in Benin All Government tactics in just 1 year. — Tife (@tifefabunmi) October 19, 2020

Even when Michael Scofield broke out of prison , they didn’t open the gate like that.

Edo State dey Bobo us. #EndSARS — . (@kusssman) October 19, 2020

Prisoners without uniform?

Can you see how high that prison wall was? Benin prison break was staged.

All because of #EndSARS protest. Mission accomplished. — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) October 19, 2020

Scene 1 : send random thugs to the prison yesterday night Scene 2 : open the gate and let them run out Scene 3 : accuse protesters of #EndSARS Scene 4 : Order curfew. Rinse and repeat — King Kong Tunde || IG 185k ACCOUNT FOR SALE (@iamwytunes) October 19, 2020

Prisoners escaped Benin prison in Big Brother eviction style. God! This country na AY Live — Tife (@tifefabunmi) October 19, 2020

Nigga came out of prison with headset thinking MADE IN LAGOS has dropped#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/ODuQd43NvS — ZEUS (@itzbasito) October 19, 2020

The state government has already declared a 24 hour curfew in the state, starting from 4pm today.