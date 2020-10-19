Prisoners escaping Benin prison

By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerians have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms, to express shock at the jail break in Edo State, Benin City, Nigeria.

This comes after prisoners were seen scaling the White House Prison fence and coming out through the gate, in Sapele road area of the ancient city.

Reports making the rounds suggest that hoodlums or #ENDSARS protesters were responsible for their release. Nigerians think this is an inside connivance on the part of prison officials, as an effort for the government to release military men to restore order in the country and stop the protest forcefully.

The state government has already declared a 24 hour curfew in the state, starting from 4pm today.

#EndSARS: Gov. Obaseki declares 24-hour curfew in Edo