President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the peaceful protest against police brutality and calls for institutional reform in Nigeria.

The president, however, urged the youth not to allow hoodlums to hijack the protests and also begged for more time to meet their demands.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Monday, stated this after briefing the President on the ongoing protests across the country.

Sunday Dare quoted the president while speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Mr. President said the youths of this country have spoken and he has heard and he has since gone to work for the youths of our country.

“The President promised that he will ensure that the reforms he has promised are met, he will make sure that the reforms are long-lasting and that the reforms will deliver for our country a police force that we will be proud of.

“He appreciates the fact that they have brought the SARS issues to the fore through their peaceful protest.

“He recognises the fact that they have called upon the government to do what is necessary and that as the President and a father, he will make sure that the demands as put forward are met.

“The President said that as far as he is concerned, it’s important to allow the younger generation to exercise the freedom to protest and make sure that such protest is in a peaceful manner.

“He said that part of the demands that were made is to make sure that those protesting are protected and that any police officer that has in one way or the other attacked any protesters be brought to book.

“So the President thinks it’s a fundamental right, he thinks so long as the protest is peaceful and focused.

“He believes that the youths of this country have the right to demand certain things,” Sunday Dare said