By Esenvosa Izah

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has urged protesters to be peaceful and not harass other citizens going about their legitimate businesses.

NECA Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

He was speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing EndSars protests rocking many parts of the country.

Olawale also urged the Federal Government to take cogent and convincing steps in addressing the genuine agitation of the citizens.

“The on-going protest is legal and a fundamentally guaranteed right of Nigerians to draw government’s attention to the need to take drastic action in all areas of our national life.

”It is also important that the economy should not be brought to its knees in the process.

“The economy is in tatters, facing the threat of a second recession and unemployment rising to an unmanageable level, the need to stop the slide is not only urgent but important,” he said.

Olawale said that a consequential effect of the hindered capacity of businesses to function was the higher unemployment rate.

According to him, others include a further reduction in disposable income of those left in employment, heightened insecurity with the risk of hoodlums hijacking the peaceful protest among others.

“There are fundamental parameters necessary for economic and national sustainability.

“These include political stability, the security of lives and properties, equity and justice, economic prosperity and enterprise productivity.

“While the presence of all the parameters is ideal in any country, the imperative to create a balance is critical, ” Olawale said.

NAN