By Aminu Garko/Minna

A dismissed staff of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ezekiel Adamu Pam, has turned full circle.

He is now immersed in the business of those he was hunting before, dealing in cannabis business.

But his time may be up as he has been arrested, caught with 254kg of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

According to Niger State NDLEA, the 46 year-old ex-staff was arrested on 9 October.

The Acting Commander of the agency in the state, Mr Aloye Oludare, said the suspect was arrested in Mokwa, in Mokwa Local Government Local Area.

Oludare said Adamu Pam with staff Number SN 5454 was dismissed last year.

” They loaded the car in Ado Ekiti in company of another suspect who escaped heading to Adamawa state,” Oludare said.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court after the agency completed its investigation.

The Acting Commander appealed to the public to always report any suspicious activity or individuals to relevant authorities.

Such whistleblowing, he said, will enable the agency to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crimes.