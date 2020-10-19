Health Minister of South Africa, Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health minister made the announcement Sunday night as South Africa’s COVID-19 cases hit 703,793.

In posts on Twitter, Mkhize said he and his wife went for the test on Saturday when they started to feel the symptoms of the virus.

“I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed, I started losing appetite”, Mkhize wrote.

“My wife had a cough, was dizzy and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration.

“Our close contacts in the past week have been a few of our family members and some of my Health Ministry team.

“We have informed them and advised them to immediately isolate in their homes and be tested.

“I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus,” he added.

Despite testing positive, Mkhize has continued to warn South Africans about the need to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

“I wish to take this opportunity to urge all South Africans to continue adhering to health protocols.

“I want to beg that we do not neglect wearing our masks, social distancing and washing / sanitising our hands.

“As country, we’ve made significant strides in our fight against this pandemic.

“Let us not dare regress. Whatever we do and wherever we go, we have to keep in mind that there remains a risk of a second wave.

“This virus only spreads through movement and contact of people. Therefore we must all play our part. We must protect ourselves and those we love.

“I will use this quarantine period to rest and recharge because our task to improve the health services of our country and the lives our people even post COVID-19 remains of paramount importance”.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa’s worst affected country hit the 700,00 mark on Friday since the first case was diagnosed in March this year.

According to the latest government data on Monday, South Africa has registered 703,793 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,471 deaths.