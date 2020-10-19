Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, has continued to bear the brunt of Nigeria’s COVID-19 epidemic going by latest figures released by the NCDC.

Out of the new 133 infections, Lagos reported 90 cases, that is 67.7 percent of the total, taking its tally to 20,645.

Rivers State reported 13 and FCT Abuja and Kaduna state reported eight cases each.

According to NCDC, 2 deaths were also recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 61440 cases have been confirmed, 56611 cases have been discharged and 1125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities”, it said.

Nigeria has been reporting very low figures for more than four weeks, making it to open schools and places of worship.

However the Presidential Task Force and the NCDC have kept alive the warning that Nigerians should continue to wear masks, wash hands frequently and keep physical distancing from people not wearing mask.

Travellers coming into Nigeria are also told to

*Take a #COVID19 PCR test at an accredited lab within 5 days prior to departure and

*Complete registration on http://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng within 3 days prior to boarding

Here is a breakdown for COVID-19 daily report for 18 October

Lagos-90

Rivers-13

FCT-8

Kaduna-8

Oyo-6

Ondo-3

Katsina-2

Nasarawa-2

Plateau-1

61,440 confirmed

56,611 discharged

1,125 deaths