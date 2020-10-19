By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Women from all strata of the society on Monday gathered at UTC Bus stop along Azikiwe road, Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State in protest against what they described as ‘illegal arrest and brutality against their sons and husbands.’

The women carried placards with various inscriptions like:” Don’t Arrest and kill our Sons”,”If you kill our son who inherits our wealth?” Leave our sons, they’re not criminals”,”We are mothers, we protect our sons” “Leave Him,He is not A Criminal,” “Please End Police Brutality” etc.

The women, who are putting on in various shades of attires of black and blue trousers and T-shirts are expected to march towards the Government House Gate and the Rivers State Police Command headquarters to make their demands.

Similarly, the #EndSARS,#Policebrutality protesters have announced that they are going to hit the streets of Port Harcourt tomorrow, Tuesday October 20.

In their online post on Monday, the Protesters said they will gather at the Pleasure Park along Aba/Port Harcourt Expressway, Port Harcourt, which incidentally shares boundary with barracks of 6 Division of Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt.

At the time of filing this report, no fewer than 100 women had gathered at the UTC Bus Stop.