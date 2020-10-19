By Jennifer Okundia

In a sad occurrence, Content creator and Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu expressed dissatisfaction at how thieves sabotaged his vehicle while he was protesting.

Lasisi shared a video on his page, where he mentioned that Nigerians should be observant and vigilant when coming out for the #ENDSARS protest.

The two mirrors on his car were stolen by those trying discourage the good cause that is being fought for. The comic act has laid curses on the culprit.

Check his writeup and watch the visual:

Please tag 10 friends to tag another 10 friends to please be very vigilant and observant.

God bless Nigeria!!

#WeAreBetterTogether #BetterNigeria #Endsars #ReformNigeria