By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Another Hollywood star, Wesley Snipes has declared his support for the #EndSARS protest across different states in Nigeria.

Wesley Snipes, popularly known as “Blade” has come as the latest Hollywood star to support Nigerian youth on their quest to end bad governance, police brutality, extortion, and harassment by security personnel (SARS).

Wesley Snipes declared his support for the protest on Twitter by simply posting “#ENDSARS”

The #EndSars, #EndSwat, EndPoliceBrutality protest has continued to gain global attention as popular celebrities across the globe continue to throw their weight behind protesters.

Before Wesley Snipes, music stars like Chance The Rapper, CardiB, tech guru Jack Dorsey, and several athletes like Mesut Ozil, Edouard Mendy, Tammy Abraham among others have declared support for the #EndSars protest.