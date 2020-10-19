By Jethro Ibileke

Rival cult groups on Monday hijacked the #EndSARS protest in parts of Benin City, the Edo state capital.

It was gathered that members of Aiye and Eiye cult groups who were wielding dangerous weapons, including firearms, engaged themselves in a fight along Okhoro road, by Oronsanye junction.

A resident of the area who spoke to our correspondent on phone, said the people living in the environs started hearing gunshots as early as 5 am.

The resident who did not want to be named in print, said the situation in the area is tensed and as such, many people have remained indoors.

According to her, “We began hearing gunshots as early as 5 am. We later gathered that cultists were fighting themselves. They turned the protest into violent attacks.

“There is palpable fear and apprehension everywhere here. Everyone is indoors, for fear of being attacked by the rival cult groups.

“They are attacking people’s homes, shattered window glass and destroyed other things.”

Reports from other parts of nearby Uselu area also indicated that the protest turned violent as suspected cultists hijacked the protest to settle their differences.

As at the time of filing this report, there was however no report of casualties from the attacks.