Nigerian lawyer and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu without mincing words has come out to recount his near-death experience with operatives of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Big Brother Naija host in a video he shared on his Instagram page narrated how he and some of his friends were almost killed by SARS officers in 2005.

Ebuka shared his experience on the Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV.

Recounting his ordeal, he said a policeman chased him and his friends on the 14th of November 2005, two days after his elder brother’s wedding, and 6 days after he was called to Bar.

Ebuka saids it was one of the chilling moments of his first life because they were chased into a police ambush and he was lucky to have escaped giving that a list of victims who weren’t as lucky had lost their lives due to police miss conduct and brutality.

See his video below.

#EndSARS A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka) on Oct 18, 2020