Officers of the Nigeria Police Force fired teargas at #EndSARS protesters in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Monday.

The protesters were also prevented from marching through the back gate of the Presidential villa.

They were confronted by the security officers at the John Kennedy Street.

In an attempt to disperse the protesters who were also gathered at Power House in Asokoro, the police officers fired tear gas.

Soldiers had earlier mounted checkpoints along the Mararaba/Nyanya road linking Nasarawa State to the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Some passengers were forced to walk as some commercial vehicles stayed off the roads for fear of being stuck in traffic while the popular aya roundabout is occupied by officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).

Also, police officers were stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons.