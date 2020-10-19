By Kazeem Ugbodaga

#EndSARS protesters on Monday shutdown the popular Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and the Airport Road, with many people stranded.

The #EndSARS protesters blocked the road from Iyana Ipaja end to Along Bus Stop in Ikeja. They were chanting anti-SARS songs.

Traffic was at a standstill. Motorists and passengers were stranded on the ever-busy road.

Some motorists at vantage positions were turning back to their homes. Many people have resorted to trekking.

The BRT corridor was not left out as the protesters blocked it. The buses are now parked at Dopemu bus stop as they were unable to proceed further.

Also, the popular Airport Road was blocked by the protesters who mounted barricades on the road.

Large number of protesters stormed the Airport Road early in the morning and blocked it.