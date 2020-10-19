#EndSARS protesters have blocked the Adekunle section of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

Vehicular movement was completely grounded but vehicles on emergency services were allowed to access the road.

The protesters had earlier marched to Panti and Adekunle Police Station in a bid to register their grievances.

One of the protesters, Dotun, said that taking the protest to Panti was deliberate.

Reacting to report that protesters burnt Adekunle Police Station, Dotun said, “We did not burn the station or attacked anyone there. We just stood near the gate and that of Panti to show our pains. We know that they have many SARS operatives there.”