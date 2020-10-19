Nigerians protesting against police brutality have shut down Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday.

The protesters stormed the secretariat very early, chanting anti-government songs and wielding different placards as they blocked workers from accessing their offices.

The #EndSARS protesters locked all the entrance and motorists, pedestrians were turned back from coming out and going into the premises.

However, security operatives are on standby in case of any break out of violence.