By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than two persons are feared killed on Monday, in rival cult clash that followed #EndSARS protest in Benin, Edo State.

A source however said that the figures could be higher than two, as the clash spread like wild fire from Okhoro area to Medical Store Road, Eweka and Upper Mission.

Recall that two rival cult groups, Aiye and Eiye, had taken advantage of the protest to settle scores.

Several others were said to have also sustained gunshot injuries of varying degrees in the shootings.

It was gathered that one of the victims was shot dead along Eweka road, close to Oronsaye junction.

A dependable source in the area told our correspondent that one of those injured who was shot in the arm, was rushed to a nearby medical clinic, but was referred to UBTH.

“I believe that those killed will be more than two, because till this monent, we still hear gunshots in the neighborhood.

“I can confirm to you that one of those injured, a young man, was rushed to the clinic along Okhoro road, close to Oransaye junction.

“We can only pray and hope that the curfew declared by the government will calm the warring cult groups,” the source said.