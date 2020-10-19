By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Monday warned that it will not condone violence in the state following rampage by hoodlums in some part of the state, hijacking the #EndSARS protest.

Hoodlums, hiding under #EndSARS protest attacked and injured several RRS officers on Herbert Macaulay Road, Yaba area of Lagos on Monday.

Activities were also disrupted at Alapere area and on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

But a statement issued by the Lagos State Government and signed by Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said the government had noticed the unpleasant events that occurred on Monday following the degeneration of the anti-SARS protests.

“Some policemen have been injured in attacks on RRS vehicles on Herbert Macaulay and Alapere; ordinary citizens have had their lives disrupted in many ways.

“The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration abhors violence in any form and warns all those behind these disturbing incidents to stop them as the government will not allow any breakdown of law and order.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing everything possible to ensure that this crisis stops as soon as possible. He urges Lagosians not to panic but to pray for peace, which the State desires, following the unfinished battle against COVID-19,” the statement said.

The government urged all parents to ensure that their children did not become ready tools in the hands of criminals who might want to take advantage of the protests to perpetrate evil.

“All law-abiding Lagosians must ensure that criminals do not hijack the protests by our good-intention youths and make life difficult for our people. It is the duty of all good citizens to ensure that nothing is done to aggravate this situation,” it added.