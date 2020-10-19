By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Police have confirmed the attack on its Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market Police Station, and Idogbo Police Post in Edo State.

The force in a statement on its Twitter page disclosed that the extent of damage cannot be estimated at the moment, however, they confirmed protesters carted away arms and ammunition from the armory.

The police also disclosed that suspects in custody were freed before certain facilities were set ablaze.

The police also said they have swung into action to bring the situation under control, protect lives of innocent citizens, and prevent further attacks on any other critical infrastructure in the state.

Earlier on Monday, P.M. News reported that police stations in Benin were burnt by #EndSars protesters.

