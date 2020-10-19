The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said there are no plans to stop the distribution of petroleum products as a result of the ongoing EndSARS protests.

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

Anyaso, who was reacting to rumours on social media said neither the leadership of the association nor Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG (NUPENG) met to discuss or issue such notice.

“We are aware of the rumour that IPMAN and NUPENG will stop lifting products but I can assure you that there is no iota of truth in it.

He said it was an unpatriotic attempt to drag marketers in the protest and urged petroleum products, buyers and consumers, not to engage in a form of panic buying or hoarding.

Anyaso said while marketers identify with the legitimate demands of the protesting youths it had no plans to hurt the economy by stopping operations.

“Our members within the zone are advised to open their outlets and serve the public normally, nobody should hoard products, there are no plans to stop distribution of products by IPMAN.

“To our customers, we call on them not to engage in any form of panic buying,” he said.

Anyaso commended the youths in the zone for their peaceful conduct and urged them to have the interest of all at heart.